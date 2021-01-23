Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

