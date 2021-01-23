Barclays Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.59 ($80.70).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of €65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

