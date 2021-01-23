Barclays Increases Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $60.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NUAN opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

