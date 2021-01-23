Barclays Raises easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 850

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 910.65 ($11.90).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 825.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 656.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

