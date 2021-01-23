Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

