Barclays Upgrades Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) to Overweight

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.