Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

