Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $248,009.40 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

