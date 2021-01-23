Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Equities researchers at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in fuboTV stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. fuboTV makes up about 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.36% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.