Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.52 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

