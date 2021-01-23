Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

