Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 288.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

