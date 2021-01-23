Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.