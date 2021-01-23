Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

