Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 525.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 782.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $134.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

