Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $158.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

