BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in BCE by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.