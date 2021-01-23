Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Up 7.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $66.00. 503,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 881,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several brokerages have commented on BEEM. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $608,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $356,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

