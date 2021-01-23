Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Up 11.3%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.27. 1,453,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 412,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

