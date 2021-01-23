BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $469,968.06 and approximately $61.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047530 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.