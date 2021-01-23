Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.