Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Benefitfocus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNFT. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

