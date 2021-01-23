Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EKTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

