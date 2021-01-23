Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.10 ($56.59).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.