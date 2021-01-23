Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

