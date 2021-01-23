BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

