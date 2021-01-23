BHP Group’s (BBL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

