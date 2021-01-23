Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,073.45

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,073.45 and traded as high as $1,126.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,119.00, with a volume of 198,449 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

