BigSur Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $215.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

