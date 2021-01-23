BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36.

