BigSur Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of PKB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

