BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 18698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

