Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$555.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.