Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 13% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $120.00 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00024210 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.