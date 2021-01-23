Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Capitalization of $94,950.25 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $94,950.25 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

