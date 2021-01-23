BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $1,190.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.91 or 0.03865660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00431786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.01349873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00546855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.72 or 0.00434932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023349 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,517,478 coins and its circulating supply is 18,016,519 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

