BitDegree Reaches Market Capitalization of $276,343.74 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitDegree has a market cap of $276,343.74 and approximately $105.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

