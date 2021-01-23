BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

