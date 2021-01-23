BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.