BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 616 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.06.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

