BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

