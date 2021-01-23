BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

