BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

