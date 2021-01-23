BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $176.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

