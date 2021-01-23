BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Up 0.8%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.16. 39,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 34,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 26,214 shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $234,615.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGIO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the period.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

