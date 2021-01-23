Blockport (BPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

BPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

