bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 million and the highest is $30.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $263.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 1,266,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

