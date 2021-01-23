B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

BMRRY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 13,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $30.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

