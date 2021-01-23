BOOM Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,289.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00625651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.25 or 0.04285742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017782 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,254,063 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,331 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.