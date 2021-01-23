Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. 717,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

